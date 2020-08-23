Stormwater scavenger hunt planned for MLT kids Aug. 29-Sept. 28

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a free stormwater scavenger hunt for kids, running Aug. 29-Sept. 28. Hunting down watery places, answers and photos will get you and your family outside, and provide a unique way to learn where rain ends up in your neighborhood.

The scavenger hunt can be downloaded to your smart phone/tablet/laptop. To play, download the free Goose Chase App. The scavenger hunt will become live at midnight on Aug. 29. Choose to play as a guest, or register and create an account. Once in the app, search for MLT Stormwater Scavenger Hunt. To download or print a paper copy of the scavenger hunt, visit https://www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/View/22358 or email lreed@mltwa.gov.

“We are excited to help find environmental learning opportunities for kids in our community,” Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said.

The first 40 who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a $5 gift certificate from Snohomish Pie Company, and everyone who participates will be eligible to win a LifeStraw Go water filter bottle (grand prize winner to be randomly selected from all completed entries.) Questions? Contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov.