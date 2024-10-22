Stories with Sasha in Russian on Mondays at Mountlake Terrace Library

Join Sasha from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Mountlake Terrace Library for a weekly storytime, with songs, stories and rhymes presented in Russian.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
For more information about the event, click here.
To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.
To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.
Interpreters will be provided based on availability.
