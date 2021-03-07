Stolen MLT food bank van recovered, back on road

The Concern for Neighbors Food Bank van that was stolen Feb. 27 has been recovered and is back on the road picking up donated food for those in need.

According to the Concern for Neighbors Facebook page, the van was recovered on March 2 after a Mountlake Terrace resident spotted it on the street and contacted the food bank. The van’s logo had been painted over and the interior was damaged.

Andy’s Auto Repair in Lynnwood donated its services to check the van out and it was given “a clean bill of health” mechanically, the Facebook post said. The damage on the outside still needs to be addressed but the van is back on the road again picking up donations.

A suspect was captured on surveillance video Feb. 27 stealing the white 2007 Chevrolet Express 250 van from the food bank, located at Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700 228th St. S.W.