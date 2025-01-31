Stolen kitten returned to Lynnwood cat rescue

Booberry Matcha, the 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from the Whiskers in Need adoption room Tuesday night, is now back with his siblings.

The kitten was stolen from the adoption room located inside the Lynnwood PetSmart after a group of young men asked to see the kitten and his siblings.

Whiskers in Need issued a press release Wednesday asking for the Booberry Matcha’s return, with no questions asked, and the information was shared through both social and regular media. The Lynnwood Police Department was able to facilitate Booberry Matcha’s reunion with the rescue and his littermates less than 24 hours after the kitten was reported missing, the rescue organization said.

“We are overjoyed and so relieved to have Booberry back with us,” said Whiskers in Need founder Sue Masser. “We can’t thank the community enough for sharing the story and helping bring him home so quickly. Your support has been a true lifeline, and we are grateful beyond words to everyone who helped spread the word.”