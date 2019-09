There’s still time to register for fall quarter classes at the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) — featuring life-long learning classes just for fun.

Classes start Sept. 23, and only three of the 28 offered are full.

Go online to www.edcc.edu/cri or stop by the office in the Maltby Building, 7020 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood to pick up a catalog or register.

Call 425-640-1830 with questions.