Still time to bid on celebrity guitars, Seahawks gear to benefit kids in need

The Tip a Cop and First Responders fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16 at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace raised $6,500 to benefit children in need, said event sponsor Seaun Richards. You can still bid on some remaining silent auction items at the restaurant, including signed celebrity guitars and Seahawk gear, Richards said.

All proceeds will go toward purchasing gift cards for the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event, during which first responders take approximately 200 Edmonds School District children shopping for holiday gifts.

You can see the items and submit your silent auction bids at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 – 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.