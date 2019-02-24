Steven E. Noah: Air Force veteran, merchant mariner loved history and classic movies

Steven E. Noah was born on August 28, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to Stanley and Charlotte Noah. Steve resided most of his life in Edmonds, Washington. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1963 and served in the Air Force. He worked in Communications as a Merchant Mariner. He loved history and classic movies.

He lived courageously the last year of his life with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 22, 2019 with his partner Jeela by his side. He is survived by his life partner Jeela Ganje, his sister Christine Mackenzie (Delmar), and many nieces and nephews.

He was much loved and respected. He will be missed and remembered by us all. A memorial will be held on March 10th, 2019 in Mukilteo WA. Please contact [email protected] for details if you wish to attend.