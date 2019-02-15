Steve Woodard sworn in as MLT’s newest city councilmember

1 of 2

the Mountlake Terrace City Council Thursday night welcomed newly appointed Councilmember Steve Woodard, who was sworn in by City Attorney Greg Schrag during the council’s work/study session.

Woodard fills the Position No. 2 council seat left vacant with the death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith in December. The council appointed Woodard to the position Feb. 9 after interviewing 11 applicants for the open seat.

A 15-year Mountlake Terrace resident, Woodard is a student services dean of students at Edmonds Community College. He served on the Mountlake Terrace Library Board from 2014-16, and currently is on the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission as well as on the board for the Teachers of Color Foundation.