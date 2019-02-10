Steve Woodard appointed to Mountlake Terrace City Council

Steve Woodard is the newest member of the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Woodard was appointed from a group of 11 candidates vying to fill the Position 2 seat left vacant following the death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith.

Before choosing Woodard, the council expressed gratitude for the high-quality field of candidates who applied for the job.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see so many qualified people,” said Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright.

“The best way to describe this day is bittersweet, replacing our beloved mayor,” Councilmember Laura Sonmore said. “I wish we could have you all but unfortunately we can only have one.”

A 15-year resident, Woodard is a student services dean of students at Edmonds Community College. He served on the Mountlake Terrace Library Board from 2014-16, and currently is on the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission as well as on the board for the Teachers of Color Foundation.

In his council interview, Woodard said he is committed to involving a range of community voices in discussions about Mountlake Terrace’s future, including the important topic of how to balance residential and economic growth with the city’s quality of life.

It’s important, Woodard said, to “actually listen to the people we represent, and not be persuaded by the loudest voices.”

When asked why the council should choose him over the other 10 candidates, Woodard said he would bring a consistent and thoughtful approach to the job.

Answering the council question about the next major issue the city faces — now that Main Street, Civic Campus and Town Center projects are underway — Woodard pointed to the importance of addressing the community’s basic human needs, including food insecurity and homelessness.

“What does it mean to help your neighbor?” he asked.

Woodard will be officially sworn in at the Feb. 14 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session.

— By Teresa Wippel