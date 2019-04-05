STEM students from MTHS and BTMS bring home state honors

1 of 2

More than 100 science, technology, engineering and mathematics students from Mountlake Terrace High School and Brier-Terrace Middle School participated in the Washington Technology Student Association (WTSA) State Conference held March 28-30 in Seatac and brought home a number of top honors from the event.

The annual conference brings STEM students from around Washington state together for learning, support from leaders in technology and various competitions judged by STEM educators and industry representatives. More than 1,200 students attended this year’s state conference.

The MTHS TSA chapter, led by advisors Mark Burbank, James Wilson and Khin Wone, was recognized for having the largest high school chapter in the state at this year’s conference; likewise, the BTMS TSA chapter, led by advisors Todd Johnston, James Sullivan, Abby Burton and Ryan Treadway, was awarded as the largest middle school chapter in the state.

“BTMS and MTHS had an incredible successful conference,” noted BTMS Advisor Todd Johnston. The more than 100 students from the two schools that attended the state event earned more than 50 awards.

“Shout out to Jake Dalton and Angela Zumbo for coming along and helping to keep things running smoothly,” Johnston added..

2019 WTSA State Conference results (Mountlake Terrace High School, Brier-Terrace Middle School), March 28-30

Mountlake Terrace High School

— Daniel Quach and James Speedy; 1st place, 3A Animation

— Cole Goodnight, Sophie Burbank, Jack Burbank, Trace Fagan, Mason Trimbell; 1st place, Architectural Design

— Reiden Chea, Teressa Bonilla, Dominique Pitmann-Kidd, Nolan DeGarlis, Amy Harris; 1st place, Biotechnology Design

— Cole Johnston and Lukas Malins; 1st place, Computer Integrated Manufacturing

— Sophie Burbank; 1st plade, Dragster Design

— Kylie Prescott, Reece Newhouse, Robert Krieger, Andy Shaw, Daniel Quach, Matthew Khajepour; 1st place, On-Demand Video

— Amy Harris; 1st place, Science Visualization

— Reiden Chea and Ryan Bagasson; 1st place, Structural Design and Engineering

— Cole Goodnight, Dylan Costinett, Lukas Malins; 1st place, System Control Technology

— Maximus Lockhart, Alfredo Alamdar, Evan Conolly, Mason Trimbell, Spencer Sokoloski, Oliver Easton; 1st place, VEX Robotics

— Linaly Miyamoto, Trevor Doan, Reiden Chea, Andy Shaw; 1st place, Webmaster

— Matthew Khajehpour, Reiden Chea, Tony Le, Hillel Coates, Cole Goodnight; 2nd place, Animatronics

— Reece Newhouse, Matthew Khajehpour, Robert Krieger, Daniel Quach; 2nd place, Digital Video Production

— Michael Malysh; 2nd place, Dragster Design

— Tony Le and Nicholas Boen; 2nd place, Structural Design and Engineering

— Nathaniel Reyes; 2nd place, Transportation Modeling

— Cole Goodnight; 3rd place, Dragster Design

— Amy Harris; 3rd place, Extemporaneous Speech

— Katie Barry, Bani Bedi, Bandhna Bedi, James Speedy, Haely Toliver; 4th place, Animatronics

— Imad Morsli; 4th place, Flight Endurance

— Theo Armentrout and Pedro Lopez-Hernandez; 4th place, Structural Design and Engineering

— Amy Harris, Michael Malysh, Nolan DeGarlis; 4th place, Technology Bowl

— Cole Johnston, Ryan Bagasson, Devon Lohr, Dylan Breuer; 5th place, Architectural Design

— Cole Johnston and Devon Lohr; 5th place, Debating Technological Issues

— Nolan Degarlis; 5th place, Essays on Technology

— Sov Scott and Nicole Francois; 5th place, Forensic Science

— Theresa Van and Nicole Francios; 5th place, Structural Design and Engineering

— Emma Kerani and Sophia Chen; 5th place, Technology Problem Solving

Brier-Terrace Middle School

— Lunda Tewolde; 1st place, Dragster Design

— Alessandra Serena-Takahaski, Amanda Svikel, Evelyn Miles; 1st place, Leadership Strategies

— Sean Brouwer, AJ Pidlaoan, Naim Damiri, Colin Leen, Dylan McGovern, Chris McLellan; 1st place, Mass Production

— Antonio Nguyen and Kyle Mervin; 1st place, Mousetrap Car Production

— Kai Rosman and Colin Ward; 1st place, Problem Solving

— Antonio Nguyen and Kyle Mervin; 1st place, Structural Engineering

— Alessandra Serena-Takahashi; 2nd place, Career Prep

— John Jorgensen and Jakob Nacanaynay; 2nd place, Coding

— Antonio Nguyen; 2nd place, Dragster Design

— Ishwinderjit Natt; 2nd place, Essay on Technology

— Max Curra and Aden Le; 2nd place, Mousetrap Car Production

— Sophia Susanto; 2nd place, Prepared Speech

— Evelyn Miles and Ricky Tu; 2nd place, Structural Engineering

— John Jorgenson, Jakob Nacanaynay, Gannon Alvarado; 2nd place, Video Game Design

— Sophia Susanto; 3rd place, Career Prep

— Luna Tewolde and Evelyn Miles; 3rd place, Mousetrap Car Production

— Jakob Caroll and Elijah Facklam; 3rd place, Structural Engineering

— Connor McDonald, Connor Bunch, Connor Lockhart, Raio Chea; 3rd place, Video Game Design

— Amanda Svikel; 4th place, Essays on Technology

— Emily Ulvin and Sophia Susanto; 4th place, Mousetrap Car Production

— Ben Hoang and Yash Verma; 4th place, Structural Engineering

— Sean Brouwer, Naim Damiri, AJ Pidlaoan; 4th place, Website Design

— Keerthana Udaya Kumar; 5th place, Essays on Technology

— Elijah Facklam and Ricky Tu; 5th place, Mousetrap Car Production

— Susan Susanto, Jenibelle Lee, Keerthana Udaya Kumar; 5th place, Website Design

— By Doug Petrowski