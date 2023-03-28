STEM students earn awards at state health leadership conference

Mountlake Terrace High School students brought home numerous awards earlier this month when they competed at HOSA’s state leadership conference.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It hosts a national competitive events program to recognize students willing to pursue excellence.

Although the Mountlake Terrace High School chapter had only participated once before in the competition, the school took 31 students to state and brought home nine HOSA awards. These included:

1st place biotechnology: Chengxuan Li

3rd place medical math: Chengxuan Li

3rd place healthcare photography: Angela Grachev

5th place public health: Jade Lim, Ahna Elsberry, Aubrey Swenson

9th place public health: Sonita Chen, Billy Pham, Katelyn Nguyen, Quanrry Mach

10th place public health: Hermella Solomon, Huynh Phan, Rehana Malik

6th place CPR/first aid: Tim Cho and AJ Pidlaoan

8th place CPR/first aid: Aubrey Swenson and Coco Kudo

9th place sports medicine: Tyler Pham

Chengxuan Li and Angela Grachev qualified for nationals, which will be in Dallas, Texas in June.

Students began studying for the competition in November, giving them about four months to hone their STEM knowledge and skills. After qualifying for state, they rehearsed presentations, practiced problem solving and quizzed each other.

Competition was divided into individual and team rounds. Biomedical debate was a four-person team event, CPR/first aid and EMT were two-person teams while biotechnology and healthcare photography were individual events.

Since this was the ﬁrst time the team had competed in person, students didn’t know what to expect.

“We are the ‘pioneers’ for MTHS HOSA,” said Jami Wollan, the school’s STEM Bio Medical Pathway instructor. “Students did so much better than we ever imagined we would as a new chapter [of HOSA]. I am so proud of all of them.”

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis