Statewide political debates include one for state schools superintendent at Edmonds Center for Arts

The Washington State Debate Coalition has announced four political debates statewide, including one for superintendent for the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Registration is now open here for all the debates, which are free to attend. The Sept. 26 event begins at 7 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. It will be moderated by John Hopperstad, FOX 13; Sami West, KUOW and Venice Buhain, Cascade PBS. The Edmonds debate will feature the top two OSPI candidates chosen by voters during the Aug. 6 primary election.

In addition to the OSPI debate, there are debates for Seattle City Council, Washington State Attorney General, and Governor.

Here’s the full 2024 schedule of debates, moderators and locations:

Sept. 18: Seattle City Council, Seattle Central College, Seattle – 7 p.m.

Moderators: John Hopperstad, FOX 13 (lead): Lubby Denkmann, KUOW; Josh Cohen, Cascade PBS

Sept. 19: Attorney General, Seattle Central College, Seattle – 8 p.m.

Moderators: Hana Kim, FOX 13 (lead); Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard; Shauna Sowersby, Cascade PBS; Libby Denkmann, KUOW

Sept. 26: OSPI, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds – 7 p.m.

John Hopperstad, FOX 13 (lead); Sami West, KUOW; Venice Buhain, Cascade PBS

Oct. 11: Governor, Central Washington University, Ellensburg – 4 p.m. (the earlier start time is because Yom Kippur starts at sunset)

Hana Kim, FOX 13 (lead); Paris Jackson, Cascade PBS; Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard; Libby Denkmann, KUOW

Presenting sponsors for the debates include Comcast and AARP Washington. Those interested in becoming a debate sponsor may email Alicia Crank.