Statewide ‘One More Stop’ emphasis patrol Sept. 28 to honor fallen WSP trooper

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is holding a statewide emphasis patrol Friday, Sept. 27 in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd.

Gadd was killed after being struck by an impaired driver on Interstate 5 just north of Marysville on March 2, 2024. Prior to the incident, Gadd had messaged to his detachment members he was going to meet up with them for break after “One More Stop.”

After sending the message, Gadd pulled to the shoulder of I-5 just north of his detachment office “with the intent of seeking out one more speeding driver, one more potential impaired driver – to make one more contact to prevent a future tragedy,” the Washington State Patrol said in a news release. In honor of Trooper Gadd’s dedication and sacrifice that night, the agency will be holding an emphasis patrol titled “One More Stop” from 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

“Trooper Gadd was a fine young man with a big heart and passion to serve the community – a true example of the best of us,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “He made the ultimate sacrifice while working to make our roads a safer place. With this emphasis, we honor his memory by continuing his efforts to protect the community he dedicated his life to.”

The statewide emphasis will have officers across the state working together to conduct those traffic stops with the aim of reducing dangerous driving behaviors to save the lives of those traveling on our roadways.