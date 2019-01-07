State Veterans Affairs Director to speak at Edmonds Museum Jan. 10

Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos, Director of Washington State Veterans Affairs, will discuss how her office assists military veterans during a presentation at the Edmonds Historical Museum from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

Alvarado-Ramos will address help for veterans experiencing homelessness, suicide prevention and employment, among other transitioning issues.

Her talk is part of the museum’s current exhibit, Washington Remembers World War II, a traveling exhibit from the Secretary of State that runs through Jan. 13. The event will take place at the museum, 118 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.

Alvarado-Ramos is a member of Governor Jay Inslee’s Executive Cabinet and chairs the Washington State Military Transition Council. Her agency leads statewide efforts for seamless transition for members of the military in Washington State communities. She is also currently president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.

Alvarado-Ramos served 22 years on active duty in the U.S. Army. She retired as the Command Sergeant Major of Madigan Army Medical Center and Troop Command, Joint Base Lewis McCord. She has also been the recipient of the Army Legion of Merit Medal and Military Order of Medical Merit among state and national awards that include the Governor’s Distinguished Management Leadership Award and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Secretary’s Leadership Award.