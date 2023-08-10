State Transportation Commission adopts new ferry fares for the next two years

The Washington State Transportation Commission at its Thursday, Aug. 10 hearing approved adjustments to ferry fares beginning this fall. The changes in fares were made to ensure the state meets revenue requirements set forth in the 2023-25 state Transportation Budget passed by the Legislature and enacted by the governor this year.

The adopted fare changes will:

– Raise passenger and vehicle fares by 4.25% on Oct. 1, 2023, and again on Oct. 1, 2024.

– Increase the current discount for multi-ride passes by 1%. The additional discount for the multi-ride passes will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

The commission also adopted a policy change to the fuel surcharge rule to clarify that a fuel surcharge can only be implemented after review and approval by the commission.

For information on the commission’s fare-setting process, visit the fare-setting section of the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.