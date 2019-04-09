State Senate recognizes Jerry Smith’s lifetime achievements

The Washington State Senate, under the leadership of Senators Marko Liias (21st District) and Guy Palumbo (1st District), in late March recognized with a resolution the lifetime achievements of late Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith.

Current Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Councilmember Laura Sonmore and City Manager Scott Hugill attended the recognition along with Jerry Smith’s wife Judi and son Scott.

The 77-year-old Smith died Dec. 14, 2018. He had served as the city’s mayor since 2004.