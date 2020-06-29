State residents invited to complete Washington State Food Security survey

The University of Washington and Washington State University, with support from Tacoma Community College, have created the Washington State Food Security survey to gain a better understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economic security and food access for Washington state residents. All residents who are 18 years or older are invited to participate.

This survey will ask questions related to health status, food access and economic needs. The goal is to learn more about how Washington residents are handling economic and food disruptions due to the pandemic. This information will help state and community partners to identify needs and support resource allocation for state residents. The survey is both computer and smart phone-capable.

Upon completing the survey, you will have the option to provide your email address to enter a drawing for a $50 grocery store gift card (one of 50). Entering the drawing is optional, and you can participate in the survey without providing this information.

Taking part in this study is voluntary. The study does not ask for your name, protected health information, or any identifying information.

You can take the online survey — available in English and Spanish — here.