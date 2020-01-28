State Reps. Ryu, Davis to hold telephone town hall with constituents Jan. 30

Legislators Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis, state representatives from the 32nd District that includes parts of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, are hosting a Wednesday, Jan. 30 telephone town hall at 6 p.m.

Starting at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 30, calls will go out to thousands of constituent homes (landlines) throughout the 32nd District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.