State reports nearly 43% increase in unemployment claims over previous week

As coronavirus-related job losses continue, the Washington State Employment Security Department reported Thursday that workers in Washington filed 40,466 new, or initial, claims for unemployment insurance, marking a 42.5% increase over the previous week.

New claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 549% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, the department said.

In Snohomish County, the number of initial regular claims filed increased from 3,262 to 4,614, up 41%t from the week before.

The department paid out over $490.4 million for 423,697 individual claims – an increase of $19.8 million and 19,223 more individual claims compared to the prior week.

Weekly data breakdown

By industry



Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during July 5- July 11 were:

Accommodation and food services: 4,534 initial regular claims, up 1,445 (+47%) from previous week

Health care and social assistance: 3,385 initial regular claims, up 300 (+10%) from the previous week

Retail trade: 3,023 initial regular claims, up 806 (+36%) from previous week

Manufacturing: 2,952 regular initial claims, up 330 (+13%) from the previous week

Construction: 2,726 initial regular claims, up 540 (+25%) from the previous week

By occupation

Food preparation and serving: 4,783 regular initial claims, up 1,713 (+56%) from previous week

Management occupations: 4,427 regular initial claims, up 1,006 (+29%) from the previous week

Construction and extraction occupations: 3,507 regular initial claims, up 940 (+37%) from the previous week

Office and administrative support: 3,368 regular initial claims, up 745 (+28%) from previous week

Sales and related occupations: 3,407 regular initial claims, up 1,281 (+73%) from the previous week

Demographic breakdown

During the week of July 5- July 11: