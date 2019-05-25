State prep track and field: More district athletes earn medals, advance to Saturday finals

1 of 13

It was a busy day for local high school athletes at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships in Tacoma on Friday as Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale all had participants competing in the big meet.

Two local athletes earned seventh place medals during Friday’s competition, Edmonds-Woodway’s Marcus Dilworth in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles and Mountlake Terrace’s Noah Thompson in the 2A boys discus.

A number of local athletes will be competing in final events on Saturday after posting strong finishes in preliminaries on Friday.

Prep Track: WIAA State 2/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day Two Results, May 24 (Edmonds School District teams)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in the 3A boys 400 meter dash prelims, 50.05 (qualified for the 3A boys 400 meter dash finals, Saturday at 2:20 p.m.)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 5th in the 3A boys 200 meter dash prelims, 22.51 (qualified for the 3A boys 200 meter dash finals, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 6th in the 3A boys 100 meter dash prelims, 11.37 (qualified for the 3A boys 100 meter dash finals, Saturday at 12:20 p.m.)

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles finals, 15.07

— Noah Thompson (Mountlake Terrace), 7th in the 2A boys discus, 155-01

— Mihin Wijayasundara, Marcus Dilworth, Steele Swinton, Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay prelims, 43.56 (qualified for the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay finals, Saturday at 1:15 p.m.)

— Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira, Michaela Danyo, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay prelims, 50.00 (qualified for the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay finals, Saturday at 1:25 p.m.)

— Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls 400 meter dash prelims, 59.41 (qualified for the 3A girls 400 meter dash finals, Saturday at 2:30 p.m.)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A boys 200 meter dash prelims, 22.55 (qualified for the 3A boys 200 meter dash finals, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th in the 3A boys 100 meter dash prelims, 11.41 (qualified for the 3A boys 100 meter dash finals, Saturday at 12:20 p.m.)

— Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 9th in the 3A boys 800 meter run prelims, 1:57.14

— Pavin Soumpholphakdy, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood), 9th in the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay prelims, 44.21

— Nicholas Sibiryakov (Edmonds-Woodway), 10th in the 3A boys pole vault prelims, 14-00.00

— Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 11th in the 3A boys 800 meter run prelims. 1:58.96

— Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway), 11th in the 3A girls 200 meter dash prelims, 26.67

— Nevaeh Gary (Edmonds-Woodway), 14th in the 3A girls 100 meter dash prelims, 13.45

— Erin Francisco (Edmonds-Woodway), 14th in the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles prelims, 49.62

— Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace), 16th in the 2A boys 200 meter dash prelims, 23.42

— Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 16th in the 3A girls 800 meter run prelims, 2:31.80

— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Latham, Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace), disqualified in a 2A boys 4×100 meter relay prelims

3A boys team scores (after seven events; leader and Edmonds School District teams):

1. Gig Harbor 40

7. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway 11

14. (tie) Meadowdale 6

3A girls team scores (after seven events; leader and Edmonds School District teams):

1. Central Kitsap 18.5

17. Edmonds-Woodway 7

2A boys team scores (after seven events; leader and Mountlake Terrace):

1. Pullman 30

26. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 2

2A girls team scores (after seven events; leader):

1. Ellensburg 14

— By Doug Petrowski