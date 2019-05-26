State prep track and field: Hawks’ Bach takes state javelin title, Warrior boys place 6th as team

1 of 14

Edmonds School District student athletes helped close out the 2019 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Saturday, bringing home a number of medals — including a state title — from the event.

Mountlake Terrace senior Brandon Bach won the 2A boys javelin state title with a toss of 183 feet 2 inches. It was the second time Bach has captured a state javelin championship, doing so as a sophomore in 2017.

“When I actually figured out that I had won, I was really happy about it,” Bach said after accepting his championship medal on Saturday. “It was my last high school meet — got to go all out.”

Edmonds-Woodway’s Chinedu Acholonu came away from the state championship meet with four medals. On Saturday, the junior earned a fifth-place medal in the 3A boys 400 meter dash, a seventh-place medal in the 100 meter dash and another seventh-place medal as part of the E-W 4×100 meter relay team, plus an eighth place in the 3A boys 200 meter dash.

The Warriors’ Deyago Peraza and Dylan Hartono both earned podium finishes in the 3A boys 3200 meter run — Peraza placed fourth while Hartono grabbed eighth.

Lynnwood’s Alex Nguyen won two medals on Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the 3A boys 100 meter dash and a seventh in the 3A boys 200 meter dash.

Meadowdale’s Raymond Free took eighth in the 3A boys long jump.

The Edmonds-Woodway girls relay teams were busy on the final day of the state meet, placing fourth in the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay, seventh in the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay and eighth in the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay; Kaddy Kongira ran on all three medalist teams.

Kaitlyn Rust, a member of the medalist 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams, also earned an individual medal on Saturday with her seventh-place finish in the 3A girls 400 meter dash.

As a whole, Edmonds School District competitors claimed 22 podium finishes in the three-day state meet. The Edmonds-Woodway boys placed sixth as a squad in the state 3A boys team point standings, while Meadowdale boys finished 11th and Lynnwood 12th. Edmonds-Woodway girls placed 12th in the state 3A girls team standings.

Prep Track: WIAA State 2/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day Three Results,

May 25 (Edmonds School District teams)

— Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the 2A boys javelin final (183-02)

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles final (39.50)

— Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in the 3A boys 3200 meter run final (9:23.03)

— Kaitlyn Rust, Gaby Chappell, Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay finals (1:45.20)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th in the 3A boys 400 meter dash final (49.98)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 6th in the 3A boys 100 meter dash final (11.30)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 7th in the 3A boys 200 meter dash final (22.95)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A boys 100 meter dash final (11.34)

— Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls 400 meter dash final (1:00.45)

— Capassio Cherry, Marcus Dilworth, Steele Swinton, Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay final (43.90)

–Chiara Serafini, Gaby Chappell, Kaddy Kongira, Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay final (4:06.12)

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 8th in the 3A boys long jump final (21-06.50)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th in the 3A boys 3200 meter run final (9:28.78)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th in the 3A boys 200 meter dash final (23.10)

— Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira, Michaela Danyo, Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th in the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay final (52.12)

— Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 11th in the 2A boys 3200 meter run final (9:45.17)

— Kaiona Apio (Edmonds-Woodway), 11th in the 3A girls javelin final (108-11)

— Bella Eunson (Edmonds-Woodway), 12th in the 3A girls javelin final (107-04)

— Jaymee Estrada (Mountlake Terrace), 15th in the 2A girls shot put final (31-07.75)

3A boys team scores (top 10 and Edmonds School District teams):

Kamiakin 64 Gig Harbor 58 Lincoln 54 Lakes 43 Mt. Spokane 38 Edmonds-Woodway 31 Kennewick 25 Shorewood 24 Ballard 23 Central Kitsap 22 Meadowdale 6 (tie) Lynnwood 5 (tie) Marysville-Pilchuck 5

3A girls team scores (top ten and Edmonds School District teams):

Holy Names Academy 53 Kamiakin 47 Central Kitsap 45.5 (tie) Eastside Catholic 36 (tie) North Central 36 Mercer Island 33 Roosevelt 31 Shorecrest 26 (tie) Ballard 23 (tie) Lake Washington 23 (tie) Garfield 23 Edmonds-Woodway 17

2A boys team scores (top ten and Mountlake Terrace):

Sequim 61 Tumwater 46 Ridgefield 42 Pullman 40 (tie) Burlington-Edison 36 (tie) Woodland 36 Washougal 34 (tie) West Valley (Spokane) 26 (tie) Cheney 26 Lindbergh 23.5

19. Mountlake Terrace 12

— By Doug Petrowski