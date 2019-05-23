State prep golf results for E-W, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale

The high school state golf championship tournaments came to a close on Wednesday with four golfers from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale included in the final day of competition.

Terrace’s Morgan Subert finished in a tie for 37th place at the WIAA 2A Boys State Golf Tournament outside of Spokane after shooting a 92 on Wednesday.

E-W’s Racheal Puetz improved on her first day score of 97, shooting an 88 in round two of the 3A girls state championships in Lacey to finish in a tie for 40th; teammate Jordan Easter ended tournament play in a tie for 48th with a 97 in Wednesday.

Meadowdale’s Nicole Brunette survived Wednesday’s round with a 115, placing 64th in the 3A girls’ state tourney.

To see all the results from nine WIAA state golf tournaments, click http://wiaa.com/golfscores.aspx.

Prep Golf: WIAA state golf tournament two-day results, May 21-22 (local golfers):

— Morgan Subert (Mountlake Terrace); 84 – 92 = 177; tied for 37th at 2A boys state championships, Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake

— Racheal Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway); 97 – 88 = 185; tied for 40th at 3A girls state championships, Hawk Prairie Golf Course in Lacey

— Jordan Easter (Edmonds-Woodway); 91 – 97 = 188; tied for 48th at 3A girls state championships, Hawk Prairie Golf Course in Lacey

— Nicole Brunette (Meadowdale); 97 – 115 = 212; 64th at 3A girls state championships, Hawk Prairie Golf Course in Lacey