State patrol detectives seek witnesses to Bothell hit-and-run collision that killed two pedestrians, including Lynnwood man

Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses to an early Friday morning hit-and-run collision in Bothell that took the lives of two pedestrians, including a Lynnwood man.

The victims, identified as 32-year-old Carson Cox of Lynnwood and 39-year-old Sarah Foxheath of Marysville, were walking along State Route 524 near Nellis Road in Bothell on Friday, Feb. 19 when they were struck and killed by a silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound, WSP spokesperson Trooper Rocky Oliphant said.

The Malibu, driven by 27-year-old Alec Gajdos of Bothell, had substantial damage to the right front and right side of the windshield, the state patrol said.

According to Oliphant, Gajdos said he was on his way to work when he believed he struck a garbage can, and he continued his drive to work without stopping. After completing his work shift, Gajdos drove home, stopping at a gas station while en route to his residence in Bothell. “Unknown to him, WSP troopers were at the gas station reviewing surveillance video footage,” Oliphant said. “The trooper at the gas station was made aware of the vehicle with substantial damage and the trooper detained and questioned Gajdos.”

Gajdos was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail for two counts of felony hit and run.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving in the area, or the pedestrians, should contact Trooper Rocky Oliphant at 425-23-6244 or Rocky.Oliphant@wsp.wa.gov.