State parks offering discounted off-season passes for seniors

Are you 62 or older and a Washington state resident who likes coming to parks in the off-season, when they’re quiet?

If so, Washington State Parks are offering discounted passes. Apply for an off-season senior citizen discount pass and reserve free camping and moorage (utility fees still apply for hook-up sites) between Oct. 1 and March 31, plus Sunday-Thursday in April.

Want to buy your pass in person? Call 360-902-8844 or email infocent@parks.wa.gov to make an appointment.