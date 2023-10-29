State parks offering discounted off-season passes for seniors

Are you 62 or older and a Washington state resident who likes coming to parks in the off-season, when they’re quiet?
If so, Washington State Parks are offering discounted passes. Apply for an off-season senior citizen discount pass and reserve free camping and moorage (utility fees still apply for hook-up sites) between Oct. 1 and March 31, plus Sunday-Thursday in April.
Want to buy your pass in person? Call 360-902-8844 or email infocent@parks.wa.gov to make an appointment.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.