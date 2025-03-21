State Parks expands same-day camping reservations to all campgrounds

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is opening up more camping opportunities for visitors by expanding its same-day reservation option to all parks with reservable campgrounds.

Beginning Monday, March 24, visitors will be able to secure a campsite instead of traveling to a park and gambling on the availability of a first-come-first-served site. Campers can book a same-day reservation until 2 p.m. on their intended day of arrival. This change is specific to campground reservations and does not apply to roofed accommodations, vacation rentals, yurts and day-use facilities (like picnic shelters).

First-come-first-served camping is still available for unreserved sites after 2:30 p.m.

State Parks launched its same-day reservation pilot program in September 2023 at Cape Disappointment, Deception Pass and Millersylvania state parks. Due to its success, it was expanded in 2024 to an additional 24 parks. To date, the program has brought in more than 7,000 same-day reservations for sites that might otherwise have been vacant.

This system-wide improvement will provide more opportunities for more campers to experience a night in a state park, and it will improve the experience for day-of planners. Also, this change will help the agency fill sites with last-minute cancellations.

State Parks is primarily funded by earned revenue with 64% of its funds coming from fees, purchases, donations and other revenue and 36% coming from state general funds. Camping and roofed accommodations account for 40% of the agency’s earned revenue and 23% of its total funding.

There are two options for booking a same-day reservation:

– Online at washington.goingtocamp.com

– Phone call: 1-888-CAMPOUT (1-888-226-7688)