State Parks Commission to meet virtually Nov. 15

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its regularly scheduled commission meeting virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Commission meeting items include a camping inventory update from Parks Director Diana Dupuis that covers use and trends at existing camping areas, according to a news release.
The Commission will also hear a financial update and discuss its December planning meeting.
This is an online meeting, and all Parks staff and commissioners will be attending virtually. The public is invited to watch, but no public comment will be taken. The Commission will provide a meeting space for the public to watch at the agency’s headquarters in Olympia.
What
Virtual commission meeting
Who
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
When
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15
Where
Virtual
A meeting space for the public to watch will be reserved at:
1111 Israel Road Southwest, Olympia
The work session may also be viewed here:
Watch the meeting on TVW
For more information about the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, visit here.
