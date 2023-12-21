State legislators take a tour of MLT Town Center

With light rail scheduled to arrive in fall 2024, City of Mountlake Terrace officials invited state lawmakers to walk around the Town Center Wednesday and envision what might be possible for future transit-oriented development.

City Manager Jeff Niten — accompanied by city staff and some councilmembers — led the tour, which included members of the 32nd District delegation that represents Mountlake Terrace: State Sen. Jesse Salomon and State Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu.

The goal of the walking tour, according to the city, was to help lawmakers learn more about the city’s long-term strategies to promote new development near the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

Leaving from city hall, the group headed east on 232nd Street Southwest to the former Roger’s Marketplace property, where a seven-story, mixed-use residential development is planned. Niten also mentioned a future vision to turn 57th Avenue West, now running through the West Plaza Shopping Center, into a retail-oriented, pedestrian-friendly corridor.

The group then walked west along 236th Street Southwest before heading north on 58th Avenue West and Veterans Memorial Park. There, Niten talked planned construction of the $5.6 million Transit Connection Corridor Project, which will upgrade trails through Veterans Memorial Park and create a pedestrian plaza near the light rail station to serve residents and commuters.

The project is being funded through a combination of grants from federal and regional sources, as well as Sound Transit.

The city is asking the Washington State Legislature for $2.1 million in 2024 to cover design, right-of-way acquisition and construction related to the Main Street Revitalization Project. The city is also pursuing a grant through a federal program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) in 2024.

Phase I of the city’s Main Street project was finished in 2020, and included 236th Street Southwest from Interstate 5 to 56th Avenue West. The second phase will be located along 56th from 236th to 230th Streets Southwest and will include wider, more ADA-accessible sidewalks, two travel lanes, a two-way left-turn lane and bike lanes on both sides.

Under the current Town Center Subarea Plan, it’s anticipated that 3,000 housing units and 625,000 square feet of commercial space will be constructed, with zoning in places allowing for up to 12 stories. Already, more housing, restaurants and services are coming on board.

During the walk with legislators, Director of Community and Economic Development Christy Osborn noted that hurdles remain for bringing in condominiums, due to long-standing state laws. Ideally, she said, new developments would offer both rentals and opportunities for home ownership.

At the end of the tour, legislators convened in the council chambers for cookies and further discussion about state legislation in 2024 and beyond that could help the city achieve its vision of transit-oriented development.

While the city has made progress toward its Town Center Plan goals, it notes that 2044 growth targets for Mountlake Terrace will require development of 7,614 additional housing units and commercial spaces to accommodate 2,717 more jobs. In addition, new state legislation focused on increasing the availability of “middle housing” options will further increase density, the city said.

— By Teresa Wippel