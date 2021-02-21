State League of Women Voters presents Democracy Week Feb. 22-26

All are invited to join the Washington State League of Women Voters during the virtual Democracy Lobby Week Feb. 22-26.

You will get the latest information and status on current democracy bills and how you can help move those forward, and you will also hear from state legislators, experts on a variety of important topics, and those most impacted. There will also be sessions on how you can be a better ally to communities of color, the importance of voting rights restoration, the impact of redistricting, addressing money in elections, and alternative voting systems.

To register and learn more about the event, please visit the Democracy Lobby Week page.

In addition to meeting with state legislators to advocate for bills that will protect and expand democracy, you will also:

– Hear from legislators and guest speakers

– Learn about critical democracy issues and bills

– Be trained by professional lobbyists

– Network with others from your area

All the events, except for constituent meetings with legislators, will be recorded. If you are not sure you can make it to one or more of the events, register anyway, as the league will send links to all who register.