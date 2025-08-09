State launches certification for LGBTQ-owned businesses

LGBTQ+ small business owners and entrepreneurs can now certify their businesses with Washington state’s new LGBTQ Business Enterprise program. The statewide certification is free of charge, and will help LGBTQ-owned businesses access valuable government contracts to grow and sustain their businesses.

“It’s a particularly important moment to show our support as a state for the LGBTQ community,” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a news release. “Washington state has a thriving, diverse business community. This program ensures we are recognizing and supporting our LGBTQ business owners.”

The Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises has certified small minority- and women-owned businesses to participate in public contracting and procurement since 1983. All OMWBE-certified businesses, including those in the new LGBTQ program, appear in a certified business directory, where state agencies, educational institutions, local governments and prime contractors seek small and diverse firms to do business with.

Washington state agencies are incentivized to contract directly with OMWBE-certified businesses. OMWBE tracks state agency spending with certified business to set aspirational spending goals and will begin reporting on state spending with LGBTQ-owned businesses in 2026. OMWBE also connects certified businesses with free consultations and training.

“We are excited to partner with the Washington State LGBTQ Commission to launch one of the nation’s first statewide LGBTQ Business Enterprise programs,” OMWBE Director Lekha Fernandes said. “This certification allows us to build business solutions that truly improve equity in public spending, by recognizing LGBTQ+ owned businesses in government contracting.”

Until now, there were few certification options in Washington state for LGBTQ+ businesses. One of the options, a third-party certification with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, is only recognized in King County.

“After more than a decade of advocacy from the community on this issue, I am very pleased to see OMWBE enthusiastically implementing this program for LGBTQ+ small businesses,” said Matt Landers, Washington State LGBTQ commissioner and secretary. “We know that the LGBTQ+ community faces economic disparities, and this recognition — along with the ongoing work of many individuals and organizations from community — can help move the needle toward a fairer economy for all Washingtonians.”

How to apply for certification

LGBTQ Business Enterprise is one of several certifications in OMWBE’s State Certification program. Washington state also offers a certification for Veteran Owned Businesses.

To qualify, a small business must be for profit and licensed to do business in Washington state. LGBTQ+ individuals must own at least 51% of the business, manage and control day-to-day operations, and fall under a personal net worth threshold.

Small businesses seeking state contracting and procurement opportunities are encouraged to apply. To learn more, visit omwbe.wa.gov/certification.