State invites public to comment on toll rate increase options

Now through July 14, people who travel on the state’s tolled facilities have an opportunity to comment on proposed toll rate changes. The Washington State Transportation Commission has launched its public comment process as it prepares to increase toll rates on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, State Route 99 tunnel, and SR 520 bridge. The commission is considering different toll rate increase options for each facility and is looking to the public to provide input.

The commission is gathering public input virtually, via an online forum where people can learn more about the toll rate increase options under consideration, vote on the options, and provide comments. The online input forum can be found at: 2021 Toll Rate Change Options – Tell us what you think! (participate.online)

The online forum will be open through Wednesday, July 14. The commission will take into consideration the comments and voting results at its Tuesday, July 20, meeting and then select its official toll rate proposals for each of the three tolled facilities. The selected proposals will be posted on the commission’s website following the July 20 meeting and the public can offer further comment on those proposals through mid-August.

For more information about the commission and the toll setting process please visit: www.wstc.wa.gov/