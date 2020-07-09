State: Initial claims for unemployment benefits down from previous week, total claims increase

While the Washington State Employment Security Department on Thursday reported an 11% drop in initial regular unemployment claims during the week of June 28 through July 4, the department notes that initial claim applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 416% above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

In Snohomish County, the number of initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,911 to 3,262, down 17% from the week before.

The department reported 28,393 initial regular unemployment claims (down 11% from the prior week) and 736,151 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 5.7% from the prior week). In addition, claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation as well as continued/ongoing claims all increased over the previous week.

Initial claims include individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event. Continuing claims equal continued weeks claimed including a total of all weeks for which benefits were claimed, even though such benefits were not paid or payment status is uncertain or unknown. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is an emergency program established by the CARES Act that temporarily expands unemployment insurance eligibility to self-employed workers, freelancers, independent contractors, and part-time workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. And Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is an emergency program established by the CARES Act that extends unemployment insurance for an extra 13 weeks to those who have exhausted their benefits.

The Employment Security Department said it paid out over $470.9 million for 404,475 individual claims — a decrease of $33.9 million and 5,177 less individual claims compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week of June 28-July 4 Week of June 21-June 27 Week of June 14-June 20 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 28,393 31,911 29,612 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 10,058 8,997 7,813 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 10,020 6,884 7,044 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 687,680 648,480 674,146 Total claims 736,151 696,272 718,615

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,246,216 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,413,078 regular unemployment insurance, 447,232 PUA and 385,906 PEUC)

A total of 1,247,284 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

The Employment Security Department has paid out over $7.2 billion in benefits

883,242 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Although the number of initial claims has dropped significantly since the height of the crisis, and even dipped since last week’s figures, our current ‘steady state’ of initial claims is about 89% higher than the peak of the Great Recession,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “We are committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape.”

Those looking to return to work, or who cannot yet return due to the crisis, are encouraged to check out the return to work and refusal of work pages on the department website for more information. Employers looking to avoid layoffs or slowly ramp up re-hiring may want to consider the SharedWork program — learn more at esd.wa.gov/SharedWork.

Below is an 18-week summary of statewide initial claims filed since the start of the COVID-19 crisis:

Weekly data breakdown

By industry



Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during June 28- July 4 were:

Accommodation and food services: 3,089 initial regular claims, down 544 (-15%) from previous week

Health care and social assistance: 3,085 initial regular claims, down 460 (-13%) from the previous week

Manufacturing: 2,622 regular initial claims, down 681 (-21%) from the previous week

Retail trade: 2,217 initial regular claims, down 540 (-20%) from previous week

Construction: 2,186 initial regular claims, down 446 (-17%) from the previous week

By occupation

Management occupations: 3,421 regular initial claims, down 482 (-12%) from the previous week

Food preparation and serving: 3,070 regular initial claims, down 382 (-11%) from previous week

Office and administrative support: 2,623 regular initial claims, down 468 (-15%) from previous week

Construction and extraction occupations: 2,567 regular initial claims, down 186 (-7%) from the previous week

Transportation and material moving occupations: 1,874 regular initial claims, down 442 (-19%) from the previous week

Production occupations: 1,803 regular initial claims, down 402 (-18%) from the previous week

Demographic breakdown

During the week of June 28- July 4: