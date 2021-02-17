State health department to host Feb. 18 webinar on COVID-19 vaccine phases

The Washington State Department of Health will host a live webinar Thursday, Feb. 18 to discuss the phasing and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in state. The webinar, “Understanding WA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phases,” will feature Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health; SheAnne Allen, COVID-19 vaccine director and Dr. Christopher Chen, medical director – Medicaid, Washington Health Care Authority. The conversation will be moderated by Louis Shackelford, HIV Vaccine Trials Network project manager at Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is one of the largest logistical endeavors in Washington state history,” said Shah. “Our hope is to provide people across the state answers to their questions about vaccine phasing in our state, going beyond the headlines to delve deeper into the phases, vaccine distribution, eligibility requirements and equitable distribution.”

The 60-minute Zoom webinar will feature live Spanish and ASL interpretation.

Washington residents can register and submit their vaccine questions in advance. For those unable to attend, a link to a recording of the webinar will be emailed to those who registered.

Here’s the registration Link: https://cplusc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5QzAdR6SN2N7b6u-4ItKQ