State Fire Marshal’s Office: Fireplace safety tips

Fireplaces offer warmth and comfort, but it is important to prioritize fire safety surrounding their use. According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), fires occurring in chimneys, flues, or fuel burners were responsible for 77% of residential building heating fires. Last year, Washington State fire agencies reported four fire fatalities from home heating sources.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office suggests the following fire safety tips when enjoying the comfort of your fireplace:

Have your chimney and fireplace inspected and cleaned annually by a professional.

Install a chimney cap to prevent obstructions and reduce downdrafts that can push smoke into the home.

Use a sturdy fireplace screen or glass doors to keep children and pets away from the fire and to contain sparks and embers.

Never leave children or pets unattended near a lit fireplace. Establish a 3-foot kid-free zone around the fireplace to prevent burns.

Burn only dry, seasoned wood. Do not burn treated or painted wood as it can release toxic fumes.

Avoid burning paper in your fireplace.

Allow ashes to cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid. Store the container outside, away from the home and other combustible materials.

Keep a fire extinguisher in the home and know how to use it.

Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in key areas of the home and test them regularly.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.