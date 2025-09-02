State Fire Marshal’s Office: Fire safety for older adults

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that adults over the age of 65 are 2.6 times more likely to perish in a fire than the general population. Last year in Washington state, people over age 60 accounted for 44.5% of the reported fire fatalities.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office suggests the following fire safety tips for older adults:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside each sleeping area.

Place carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas.

Use specialized alarms if needed. If you are visually or hearing impaired, install smoke alarms with features such as bed shakers or strobe lights.

Test alarms monthly to ensure both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

Create a fire escape plan with at least two exits. Practice the plan regularly with all household members.

Keep exit pathways clear of clutter and obstacles to allow for quick evacuation.

Keep mobility or medical aids close by. Place walkers, wheelchairs, glasses or hearing aids next to the bed when sleeping.

Check the accessibility of exits if you use a walker or wheelchair, making sure you can move safely through them.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking. Use a timer to remind you to check food and keep flammable items such as towels and potholders away from the stove.

Ask for help if needed. If you are unable to complete any of these fire safety steps on your own, seek assistance from a family member or caregiver.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.