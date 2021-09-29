State fire marshal: Prepare now for safe use of fireplaces and wood stoves

According to the United States Fire Administration, heating is the second leading cause of home fires. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends that you take some time now to prepare for the colder season with a few tips to keep your fireplace or wood stove running efficiently and safely:

Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional.

Use only newspaper and kindling wood or fire starters to start a fire. Never use flammable liquids, such as lighter fluid, kerosene, or gasoline.

Burn only dry, seasoned wood. It is cleaner for the environment and creates less creosote buildup in the chimney.

Keep flammable items, such as stacked wood, blankets, or other decorations, at least three feet away from the fireplace or wood stove. This includes items hanging down from a hearth above.

Keep the doors of your wood stove closed or a metal screen in front of your fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.