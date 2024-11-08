State ferries to honor veterans with whistle tribute, flying of U.S. military service flags

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, all operating Washington State Ferries vessels will sound their whistles at 11:11 a.m. in tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

All vessels in operation on Veterans Day will fly either the Merchant Marine flag or the flag of one of the six military branches – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. The POW/MIA flag will also be flown, which honors those who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action during their service.

WSF employs many veterans on the vessels, and at its terminals, warehouse, Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility and headquarters.

“Veterans are deeply anchored in the heart of our ferry system,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey. “Their expertise and discipline play a big role in the safety, reliability and quality of our service.”