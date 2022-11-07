State ferries to honor veterans Nov. 11 with whistle tribute, flying of U.S. military service flags

At 11:11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, all operating Washington State Ferries vessels underway will sound their whistles in tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In a first this year, all operating vessels on Veterans Day will fly the flag of one of the six U.S. military branches – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. This will be in addition to the flying of the POW/MIA flag, which honors those who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action during their service.

“This will be our seventh consecutive year commemorating this important day and we take great pride in this tradition as it is our unique way to express our gratitude and support for veterans, including the many in our workforce,” said Nicole McIntosh, chief of staff of Washington State Ferries (WSF).