State Department of Health launches mobile vaccination service

The Washington State Department of Health has launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The department said it is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:

Counties with higher vaccine gaps by race/ethnicity.

Communities with a high rank on the Social Vulnerability Index for COVID-19.

for COVID-19. Sectors with recent outbreaks.

Communities overrepresented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Demographic groups with lower vaccination rates compared to other groups.

Groups not represented or underrepresented in current DOH data systems that have likely experienced COVID-19 health disparities and vaccine inequities.

Geographic locations that have not had a visit from the DOH Care-A-Van.

“As vaccination rates increase statewide, we are continuing to analyze where and among which groups of people we’re seeing lower rates so that we can implement more tailored strategies to reach communities where they are,” said Elizabeth Perez, director of the center for public affairs & equity at the Washington State Department of Health.

To request a visit from a Department of Health Care-A-Van, submit a form through the Care-A-Van page on the department website at least 30 days in advance of the date you are requesting.