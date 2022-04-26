State commerce department awards $17.5 million in infrastructure funding to boost affordable housing developments

Affordable housing projects in Edmonds and Lynnwood are among 26 statewide that are receiving $17.5 million to fund utility connection fees and the improvements needed to connect them to municipal water and sewer systems, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The funds will lower the effective cost of development by about $8,000 for each housing unit, the announcement said.

The City of Lynnwood will receive $1,440,817 for the Housing Hope project at Scriber Field,with 52 affordable housing units for Edmonds School District families.. And the City of Edmonds will be awarded $1,361,011 for the Housing Hope project at the Edmonds Lutheran Church Field, with 52 affordable units

“The communities receiving grant funds have already made affordable housing a priority with local tax levies. This program supports and helps accelerate that work at a time when affordable housing projects throughout the state are facing significant cost increases,” said State Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

The Connecting Housing to Infrastructure program (CHIP) awards prioritized projects that include home ownership units as part of a community land trust, offering housing that is affordable in perpetuity.