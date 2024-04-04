State chapter of Mutual UFO Network to present at Mountlake Terrace Library May 19

The Washington State Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is hosting a community presentation from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
MUFON is the world’s oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation and research organization, founded in 1969 by Walt Andrus of Seguin, Texas. The organization publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium and has a structured field investigator training program.
You can learn more about MUFON here.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
