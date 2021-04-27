State capital budget includes $3.2 million for MLT projects  

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it has been notified that the State Legislature’s final capital budget includes over $3.2 million in funding for Mountlake Terrace projects.

Among the projects included are Main Street Revitalization Phase 2 (56th Avenue), Ballinger Park’s Hall Creek Restoration, Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Nature Trails, Evergreen Playfield Infield Turf and Lights, and Evergreen Tennis Courts Restoration.

The city attributed the inclusion to the support and partnership with the representatives from the state’s 1st Legislative District including Sen. Derek Stanford, Rep. Shelley Kloba and Rep. Davina Duerr as well as the 32nd Legislative District contingent of Sen. Jesse Salomon, Rep. Cindy Ryu, and Rep. Lauren Davis.

“We are delighted about this news and sincerely appreciate the support shown by our 1st and 32nd Legislative District delegations,” said City Manager Scott Hugill. “These projects continue the investment our city has made in updating our infrastructure and improving quality of life for our community.”

Both the 1st and 32nd Legislative District delegations along with the 2nd Congressional District have toured Ballinger Park in recent years following adoption of the park’s Master Plan in 2015. That plan calls for a phased in approach over a 20-year period as funding becomes available. These projects, in conjunction with those already underway, address many of the priorities established during the 2015 public process for the master plan.

The Main Street Revitalization Project includes reconstructed key roadway segments, widened sidewalks, energy efficient pedestrian and street lighting, undergrounding of overhead utilities, improvements to water, storm, and sewer systems, bicycle lanes, improved ADA access, new traffic signals, inclusion of trees and tree grates, and other improvements. Phase I of the Main Street Project (236th Street from I-5 to 56th Avenue West) was completed in 2020, while Phase II addresses 56th Avenue between 230th Street and 236th Street Southwest.

The capital budget funding covers the period of 2021 through 2023. The House Capital Budget Committee approves money for the construction and repair of public buildings and for other long-term investments, such as land acquisitions and transfers. In addition, it considers grants and loans to local governments or nonprofit organizations for infrastructure, broadband, housing, and cultural and heritage facilities.

For more information about city projects, please visit www.cityofmlt.com. Major projects are linked directly from the homepage.