State attorney general sues bikini barista coffee stand owner over sexual harassment allegations

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The owner of four “bikini barista” coffee stands in King and Snohomish counties is alleged to have violated multiple state laws by subjecting his employees to egregious sexual harassment, retaliation and wage theft, according to a lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown’s office.

A news release from Brown’s office said that Jonathan Tagle and his company, Tagle Investments LLC, own Paradise Espresso stands in Tukwila, Monroe, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Tagle is the corporate officer and sole manager responsible for day-to-day operations of the coffee establishments, including hiring and firing employees, setting schedules and paying workers.

The AG’s investigation alleges that for a period of at least 12 years, Tagle violated state laws by, among other things, requiring his employees to engage in sexual acts in order to be hired and keep their jobs. The claims include that Tagle groped and touched his employees without their permission, required them to go to his house and then perform sexual favors, and retaliated against employees who rejected his unwelcome sexual conduct. The lawsuit accuses Tagle of creating a work environment of severe or pervasive sexual harassment as well as failing to pay his employees minimum wage for all the hours they worked and withholding tips the women had earned.

“Our team investigation found that the employer broke the law in multiple ways and created a workplace that left his employees stressed and traumatized,” Brown said. “Protecting worker rights is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. That includes making sure no one trying to earn a living is treated in such a demeaning and exploitative way as the women were in this case.”

The complaint alleges that Tagle failed to maintain a regular pay schedule and broke state law regarding paid sick leave. It also asserts that he failed to provide workers with paid sick leave and didn’t notify them that they were entitled to receive that benefit.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, says Tagle and his company violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination by discriminating against female workers because of their sex, retaliating against employees who opposed his unfair or discriminatory practices, and creating such a hostile workplace that his female employees were forced to quit, known within the law as “constructive discharge.”

The claims also include that Tagle and his company violated the state’s Minimum Wage Act and the state’s Wage Rebate Act.

The State of Washington is asking the court to declare Tagle’s actions unlawful and bar him from continuing to sexually harass and underpay his workers. The state also asks that the court require that he provide his employees with paid sick leave that they should have accrued, pay them all the wages and tips they were entitled to receive, award monetary damages to the employees, award the state the costs of the lawsuit and reasonable attorneys’ fees, as well as “additional relief as the interests of justice may require.”

Fair Work Center, a community workers’ rights organization, referred this case to the AG’s Civil Rights Division for investigation.

If you worked at Paradise Espresso since 2012, the AG wants to hear from you. Contact the AG’s Civil Rights Division by emailing ParadiseEspressoLawsuit@atg.wa.gov or by calling 1-833-660-4877 and selecting Option 9 from the menu.

A copy of the complaint is available here.