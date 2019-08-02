State asks for ideas to help improve child support schedule

Every four years, a federally mandated Child Support Schedule Workgroup made up of parents, advocates and other experts on child support is created to review the Washington State Child Support Schedule. This schedule is used to determine how much parents pay for child support.

To make sure that the workgroup hears from everyone on this important issue, it has scheduled two public meetings, one on each side of the state. Those meetings are:

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N. in Seattle. The meeting will be in the College Center Building, Conference Room CCC1161.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 10 at Spokane Falls Community College, 310 Fort George Wright Dr. in Spokane. The meeting will be in the Student Union Building 17, Room 102/103.

Input from the public meetings will be considered by the Child Support Schedule Workgroup members. The workgroup has been meeting since January to research and consider a number of issues including how income is calculated and how shared parenting should be treated in child support orders.

The workgroup must deliver its report to the Legislature by Oct. 1, 2019. Some workgroup recommendations have been adopted by the Legislature and changed the way child support is calculated in our state. Members of the public who wish to attend the meetings or have other questions may contact Nancy Koptur at 360-664-5065 or [email protected].

You can find information about the workgroup on its webpage.