State agency accepting nominations for foster youth to throw first pitch at April 27 Mariners game

Do you know a child or youth in foster care who loves baseball? The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is now accepting nominations for one special child or youth in foster care to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Mariners game.

Every year, DCYF partners with the Seattle Mariners to celebrate kinship, foster and adoptive families during their annual event, We Are Family Day, this year scheduled for April 27 at T-Mobile Park.

To be eligible, the child or youth must:

– Have experienced foster care during the past 12 months in Washington state.

– Be at least 10 years old.

– Be prepared and comfortable standing before a large crowd and throwing a baseball to home plate.

Nominations must include:

– The young person’s first name and age.

– Information about why you think they and their caregiver are good candidates for this opportunity.

– Caregiver name(s) and contact information.

This year, a caregiver for the selected youth will serve as the catcher to highlight the critical and supportive relationships between young people in care and their caregivers.

To nominate a youth and their caregiver, email holly.luna@dcyf.wa.gov with the required information by Friday, Feb. 28. Those selected will be asked to complete a photo release with appropriate signatures.

You can get tickets for We are Family Day here.