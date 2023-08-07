Starts Aug. 24: Everything you need to know for the 2023 Evergreen State Fair

The 2023 Evergreen State Fair in Monroe starts Aug. 24, featuring food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment, beer gardens and more.

This year’s theme: “Little Moments, Big Memories! Making Memories for 114 years” reflects how the fair is a place where the community comes together to share experiences.

General information

Dates: Aug. 24-29 and Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2023 (closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30)

Hours: Ticket booth opens 10 a.m. daily

Gates open: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24-29 and Aug. 31-Sept. 3

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4

Note that barns, event center and grandstands close at 9 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 24-29 and Aug. 31-Sept. 3

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4

Cost

Regular (13-61 yrs): $16 Weekday/$18 Weekend/$16 Labor Day

Senior (62-89 yrs); Military w/ID; Youth (6-12 yrs): $13 any day

Seniors (90+) and kids 5 yrs and under: Free

Parking: $10 weekday/$15 weekend

Purchase advance discount admission, group, carnival passes by Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. and receive a Weekday Round-up Package (four admissions) for $40.

Gate Admission Specials: Senior Day Aug. 28 ($6 tickets) 62-plus years

Special BECU pricing on concert and general adult gate admission: Save $2 off Adult Gate Admission and Grandstand Festival Concert Seating.

To receive your BECU member discount, purchase your tickets before Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at etix.com. Select ticket item, and before adding to your cart, add your promotional code (the first six digits of your BECU debit or credit card). Discount is only valid for advance online purchase and not valid after August 23. Online purchase convenience fees are $1 per regular admission ticket and $4.50 for concert tickets. Mailing ticket order delivery is an additional $4.50. Phone orders are subject to a $2.50 order fee. Tickets are non-refundable. Parking is not included in the ticket price.

The June 15-July 8 Fair Food Drive replaced the Opening Day Food Drive of years past. A total of 19,195 pounds of food were donated this year and more than 4,100 donors received a free weekday ticket to the fair, sponsored by Lee Johnson Auto Family. These donations benefited the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

