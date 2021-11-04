Starting Thursday, Lynnwood’s Crumbl Cookies ready to sweeten your day

C is for Cookie… as in Crumbl Cookies. A sensation in the national baked goods arena has launched a shop in Lynnwood.

The rain stopped, a good omen for the Wednesday ribbon cutting at 18411 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Suite D.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions, Mayor Nicola Smith, Chamber President Linda Jones, chamber board members and ambassadors joined with franchise holders Kylie McDonald and her father Matt McDonald, to officiate at the company’s new location.

Staff poured out of the building to watch and record the ceremony on their phones then filed back inside after the festivities to fill boxes with a sampling for the attendees at the event. Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see.

Those pink boxes are the trademark of the company and truly stand out in the black, white and stainless steel of the interior.

The boxes contained:

Classic: Their sugar cookie base was topped with a perfect pink swirl of almond-flavored frosting. Cold, crisp and delicious.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Muffin: A first-ever concept cookie, a touch of applesauce is included in the recipe to help give it a super moist and fluffy consistency. In addition to the spiced muffin texture, the base is packed with semi-sweet chips for a unique flavor.

Midnight Mint: Still warm enough that the chocolate chips melted when I broke the cookie into sections to share,and of course tried to capture that melty chocolate in the photo. I think this might be my favorite and no way I’d wait till the wee hours to indulge.

Key Lime Pie: A favorite dessert and this cookie is a good fix when a craving hits. It is like a tiny pie — crispy, crunchy graham crust holds the slightly tart key lime pie filling, topped off with whipped cream and a garnish of sliced lime.

Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snicker doodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Potato Chip, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S ‘Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.

Here’s a link to this week’s flavors, sure to make you drool — and then hop in the car to drive over and indulge.

Crumbl started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and now has more than 225 additional locations in over 34 states.

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy through delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout,” said Kylie. “We’re really excited to bring this experience to the community of Lynnwood.”

Crumbl Cookie Lynnwood opens Thursday, Nov. 4. Go to www.crumblcookies.com to order cookies, use the links on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram (@crumblcookies). Or pop into the store and try out the self-ordering kiosk:

Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.

— By Kathy Passage