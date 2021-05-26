Starting May 26, Sound Transit planning night work along I-5 between 52nd and 54th Ave W

Starting Wednesday, May 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin a night shift operation along Interstate 5 between 52nd and 54th Avenues West to continue to build the Lynnwood Link light rail extension trackway.
Due to space constraints and proximity to I-5, work will take place at night Monday through Thursday from May 26 through July 21. The work will run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Overnight on May 26, crews will set up a crane and install fencing around the work area. Crews will return on Tuesday, June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday, to begin the night work operation.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.