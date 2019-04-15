Starting in May, Alzheimer’s Association offering caregiver support group in MLT

Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss.

Starting in May, meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month, 1-2:30 p.m., at Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

For information call Sammie Fick at 206-393-8393 or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.