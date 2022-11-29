Starting Dec. 9, Sounder service may be temporarily suspended due to national rail strike

Railway labor negotiations are ongoing — and Congressional action in Washington, D.C. to force a contract looms — but a national rail strike could occur next week.

Sound Transit notes that its Sounder trains are operated and dispatched by BNSF Railway employees under contract on tracks owned by BNSF. The event of a national rail strike would result in Sounder service being temporarily suspended beginning Friday, Dec. 9 and continuing until workers return.

Sound Transit said it is working with its partner agencies on contingency plans, but given the ongoing shortage of bus operators, these are unlikely to make up for the potential loss of train service.

Sounder passengers can review service alternatives in this post: "Sounder Rider? What to know if there's a rail strike".