Starting Aug. 22: Everything you need to know for the 2024 Evergreen State Fair 

With the theme “Bright Lights, Summer Nights,” the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe will welcome the public back for the 2024 Evergreen State Fair, starting Aug. 22. The fair includes new and returning food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and beer gardens.
General information
Dates
Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2024 (closed on Wednesday, Aug. 28)
Hours
Ticket booth is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily (open until 4 p.m. on Labor Day)
Gates open: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.* Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1 (Note that barns and event center close at 9 p.m.)
10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day
Carnival Hours
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day
Cost
Regular (13-61 yrs.): $16 Weekdays and Labor Day/$18 Weekend
Seniors (62-89 yrs.); Military with ID; Youth (6-12 yrs.): $13 any day
Seniors (90+) and kids 5 yrs. and under: Free
Parking: $10 weekday/$15 weekend
Purchase advance discount admission, group, carnival passes by Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. and save.
Weekday Round-up Package (Four admission tickets): $42.50
Gate Admission Specials: Senior Day, Aug. 26, $6 tickets for ages 62-89 (90-plus always free!)
Grandstand entertainment
The Grandstands are at the heart of the Evergreen State Fair Park and offer Evergreen Speedway events and concerts during the 11-day Evergreen State Fair. Tickets are on sale now!
Thursday, Aug. 22 – Opening Day: Classic Car Display (3-7 p.m.) and opening night fireworks at 9 p.m. Free with paid fair admission.
Friday, Aug. 23: Monster Trucks, MBTP, Teed Off Youth Hornets, Buses, and Megasaurus
Tickets can be purchased at Etix.com or at the Fair Pass Booth (open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day) now through day of the show. All concert and race tickets include fair gate admission (up to an $18 value).
